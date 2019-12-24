Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.88

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 15384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

