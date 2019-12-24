Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 167,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 223,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

