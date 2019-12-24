WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 24585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

