Bulwark (BWK) Market Cap Hits $245,131.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bulwark has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $245,131.00 and $104.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

