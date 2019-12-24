Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.51

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 5250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THOR. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.72.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synthorx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synthorx by 31.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synthorx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Synthorx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

