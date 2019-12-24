VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

