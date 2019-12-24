Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Spiking has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $776,245.00 and $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.06188267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.