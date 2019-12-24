UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and $10,457.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

