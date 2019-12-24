MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $368,816.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01180964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

