ArtByte (ABY) Market Capitalization Tops $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00552223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

