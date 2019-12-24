Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $672,133.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDAX. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.06188267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023114 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

