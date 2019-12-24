RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RDS-A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RDS-A in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ABN Amro lowered shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 294,746 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

