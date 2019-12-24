Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given $22.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Revlon stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,474. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,350,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Revlon by 49.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.