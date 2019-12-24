Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.04). Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 3,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,186. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 585,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

