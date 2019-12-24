Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.55. Adient posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

