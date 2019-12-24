Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.55. Adient posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.