-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.65). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 802.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.