-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,051. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

