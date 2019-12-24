Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alstom (EPA: ALO):

  • 12/11/2019 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2019 – Alstom was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/3/2019 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2019 – Alstom was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Alstom was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALO traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching €42.45 ($49.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €39.93 and a 200-day moving average of €39.43.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for Alstom
