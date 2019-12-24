Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA BSMO remained flat at $$25.07 on Tuesday. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

