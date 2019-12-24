HempCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $169.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $174,895.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059193 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083766 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,462.14 or 0.99650950 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

