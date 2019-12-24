Decimated (DIO) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Decimated has traded down 24% against the dollar. Decimated has a market capitalization of $65,864.00 and $341.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decimated token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.06004579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022849 BTC.

About Decimated

Decimated is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates . Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net . The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

