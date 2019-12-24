Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $60,155.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, GOPAX and ABCC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,864,950,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

