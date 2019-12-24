Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $10.35 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013523 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $10.35 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.06004579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022849 BTC.

About Binance USD

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

