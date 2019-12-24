Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $21,712.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 133,394,260 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

