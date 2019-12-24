Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $43,494.00 and $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.06004579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022849 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

