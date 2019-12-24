Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $42,378.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, HADAX, ABCC, IDEX, DDEX, UEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

