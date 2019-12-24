Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1-800-Flowers.Com.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 314,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,535 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.50.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.