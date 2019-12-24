BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,854.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00643026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 223,314,569 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

