Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0040

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.19 million and $55,027.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

