Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Hits $377,593.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $377,593.00 and approximately $33,204.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.