Coin2.1 Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Coin2.1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $23,466.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059193 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083766 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,462.14 or 0.99650950 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Coin2.1

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.