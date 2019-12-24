Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5253 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Shares of DBP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,704. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.