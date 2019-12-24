Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.