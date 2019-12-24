Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,956. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

