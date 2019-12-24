Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.