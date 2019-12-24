Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

