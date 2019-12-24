Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00256.

NYSEARCA PKB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. 14,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

