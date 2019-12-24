Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Base Metals Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.
Shares of DBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.
Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile
