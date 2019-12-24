Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Base Metals Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of DBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

