Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of PSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

In related news, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Also, insider Dwyer Paul bought 501,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,185.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

