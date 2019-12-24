Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2978 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NYSEARCA DJD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 13,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Dividend History for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

