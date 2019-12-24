Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2058 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PDN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. 6,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

In related news, insider Crabb Rick acquired 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $29,999.94.

