Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 17,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,701. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 719,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $3,748,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

