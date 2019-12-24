Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $387.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,763. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

