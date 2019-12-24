Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,602,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,516 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,217. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

