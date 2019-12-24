United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $114.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

