Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.78. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.