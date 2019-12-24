Analysts Set Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $21.38

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Embraer by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Embraer by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

