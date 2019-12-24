Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $150.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

