Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. The company intends to deploy about $100-$105 million for building projects to boost distribution and production capacity. In the long term, the company anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion. Its focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. However, the company expects challenging macro conditions to continue hampering its financials. It now anticipates organic sales to be flat in 2019, down from low single-digit growth mentioned earlier. Sales in the Asia Pacific are predicted to decrease in double digits versus the previously mentioned low single-digit decline. Rising cost of sales and unfavorable volume can also hurt its gross margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

