Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $312,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.